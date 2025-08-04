Bradford: 116-space car park to go to auction in August

A 116-space Council owned car park in Bradford city centre will go to auction later this month with a £160,000 guide price.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Burnett Street pay and display car park at the top of Little Germany was recently listed as one of the scores of assets that Bradford Council plans to sell off in a bid to balance its books.

And on August 26 the car park will be included as a lot in an online property auction by Pugh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site is one of the larger Council operated car parks in the city centre, and is next to a number of Little Germany’s many listed buildings.

Burnett Street Car Park 2

The listing describes the lot as “A city-centre, freehold plot of land extending to approximately 0.87 acres (0.56 hectares).

“The plot is an irregular shape and comprises a hard-standing car park.

“The plot benefits from road frontage to both Barkerend Road and Shipley Airedale Road (A650), and is located approximately 0.5 miles east of Bradford city centre.”