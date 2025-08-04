Bradford: 116-space car park to go to auction in August
The Burnett Street pay and display car park at the top of Little Germany was recently listed as one of the scores of assets that Bradford Council plans to sell off in a bid to balance its books.
And on August 26 the car park will be included as a lot in an online property auction by Pugh.
The site is one of the larger Council operated car parks in the city centre, and is next to a number of Little Germany’s many listed buildings.
The listing describes the lot as “A city-centre, freehold plot of land extending to approximately 0.87 acres (0.56 hectares).
“The plot is an irregular shape and comprises a hard-standing car park.
“The plot benefits from road frontage to both Barkerend Road and Shipley Airedale Road (A650), and is located approximately 0.5 miles east of Bradford city centre.”
The online auction ends on Wednesday August 27.
