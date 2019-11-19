Bradford-based ECSC returns to growth as cyber security breaches increase

The Yorkshire-based cyber security firm ECSC has reported strong growth as industry experiences rising levels of cyber breaches.

In a trading update, the Bradford-based ECSC Group plc said it had enjoyed continued strong growth in consulting sales since the end of its interim period.

There had been record levels of consulting, managed services and incident response revenue in Q3 (the third quarter), with organic growth of around 25 per cent.

ECSC said there had been record levels of consulting bookings in the fourth quarter to-date.

The company is continuing to recruit sales partners, with 87 partners to-date generating more than 100 new sales opportunities. The company said its 2019 results are likely to be broadly in line with current market expectations.

Ian Mann, CEO of ECSC, commented: “We are delighted to report such strong return to growth, and positive cash-flows since our interims for H1. Despite some challenging UK economic conditions, the team has continued to win new clients, and deliver outstanding levels of client service, reflected in improved financial performance across the group.

“The increasing levels of cyber breaches, and strong demand across all ECSC cyber security services, positions ECSC very well moving into 2020.”