Bradford-based supermarket chain Morrisons opens Christmas food to order collection slots - here's how to book

Collection slots are available from 463 stores between December 21 and 24.

Hannah Kilburn, Buying Manager at Morrisons, said: “We know how early some of our customers like to plan for Christmas and our festive food to order service is going to help them do just that.

Ms Kildburn added: “Customers will be able to find everything they need from feasts to feed the family, intimate dinners with a loved one or parties with friends.”

Morrisons has announced that its much Christmas Food to Order service has launched.

Orders can be placed until December 14 and customers pay the balance of their order on collection.

In a statement, Morrisons said: "Morrisons wants to help customers spend as much quality time with friends and family this festive season, so whether it's an epic brunch, a turkey roast or a Christmas party, its range of delicious food makes it easy to whip up a feast in no time.

"Morrisons team of chefs and foodmakers have spent the last 12 months testing and crafting the perfect Christmas range.

"Available in Morrisons Food to Order range are turkeys starting from £13.96, vegan options including The Best Vegan Vegetable Wellington and desserts such as a Fresh Cream Strawberry Gateau."