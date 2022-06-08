The Bradford-based firm launched its largest TV campaign since 2017, which it believes has helped mitigate the impact of declining consumer confidence and general economic uncertainty.

Despite the cyber attack, orders grew by 16.3 per cent to the end of April. Its order book at the end of April, at 26 per cent higher than last year, will continue to support strong revenue levels through the summer, the firm said.

Revenue for the first four months of the year was 6.7 per cent ahead of last year, with March and April delivering over 10 per cent growth reflecting a recovery from operational disruption caused by the cyber attack in January.

Safestyle is based in Bradford.

The cyber attack will impact first half financial performance primarily through disruption to customer service and a delay to a planned material price increase.

However, the price increase has now been implemented and the business says it will continue to respond quickly to any future increase in costs.

Safestyle acknowledged "wider economic uncertainty" but believes strong marketing plans and value proposition offers resilience against a possible decline in demand.