Bradford boffin helps businesses to use humour in marketing

A Bradford University professor is helping UK businesses to inject humour into their marketing.

PR, social media and influencer agency Smoking Gun is bringing its landmark new report to life in a free webinar that aims to demonstrate how brands can harness humour to win hearts and market share.

The Case For Strategic Levity provides a neuroscience-backed framework for how humour, positivity and playfulness can elevate brand performance in a world defined by crisis fatigue and emotional overload.

The first report from Smoking Gun’s new Intention Unit - it combines expert insights from Dr. Eleanor Bryant, Health Behaviour Psychologist at Bradford University, with new findings from a survey of 100 senior UK marketeers.

Dr Eleanor Bryant

The webinar will take place 11am-12pm on July 17 and will feature Smoking Gun CEO Rick Guttridge and Chief Storyteller Carl Stroud in conversation with Dr. Bryant.

Together they will unpack how humour enhances emotional recall and learning, shifts attitudes and encourages preference - ultimately helping brands win by driving memorability and mental availability.

They will also explore why humour is so underused in brand communications - with over half (52%) of senior marketeers wishing they used humour more, but many hesitating, citing fears of offence, backlash, or simply being misunderstood.

Smoking Gun CEO Rick Guttridge said: “We wrote this report to close the gap between what marketers want to do and what they feel safe doing.

“This webinar will offer candid, practical advice for brand teams that want to use humour strategically - not just instinctively - and aren’t sure where to start.”

Smoking Gun’s Intention Unit is a blend of senior PR strategists, former Fleet street hacks and social media directors. They mine data and culture to craft communications strategies that give clients such as Philips, Alton Towers Resort and American Golf unfair reputational advantage to achieve their business goals.