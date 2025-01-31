Bradford Bulls and Leeds Bradford Airport form new partnership

Leeds Bradford Airport and Bradford Bulls are thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership, marking a collaboration that will see the airport’s branding feature prominently on the back of the club’s Academy and Scholarship kits for the 2025 season.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of this dynamic partnership, the Bradford Bulls will also benefit from enhanced visibility through advertising displayed within Leeds Bradford Airport, offering a unique platform to engage with travellers and promote the club’s storied heritage.

Leeds Bradford Airport, a key gateway connecting Yorkshire to the world, shares a strong commitment to community involvement and fostering local talent, making this partnership a perfect match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford Bulls Commercial Manager Ian Stafford expressed his excitement about the collaboration: “We are delighted to welcome Leeds Bradford Airport as a partner of the Bradford Bulls. Their support of our Academy and Scholarship programs highlights their belief in nurturing young talent and investing in the future.

The partnership will see the Bradford Bulls benefit from enhanced visibility through advertising displayed within the airport, with branding featuring on the club's Academy and Scholarship kits for the 2025 season.

“The presence of Bulls advertising in the airport also offers a fantastic opportunity to engage with a wider audience and showcase our club to the world. We’re excited about what this partnership will bring in 2025 and beyond.”

Leeds Bradford Airports Commercial & Strategy Director John Cunliffe commented:“Partnering with the Bradford Bulls is an exciting opportunity to support a club that represents the heart of Yorkshire and its vibrant community. We are proud to see our branding on the Academy and Scholarship kits, as these programs play a vital role in developing the next generation of talent.

“We look forward to welcoming the Bulls’ advertising to the airport and celebrating this partnership throughout the coming season.”