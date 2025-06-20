Bradford campaigner wins prestigious Agent of Change award

Bradford body positivity campaigner and radio presenter Danielle Broadbent has been awarded a top achievement at the Simply Ladies Awards, winning the AGENT OF CHANGE award on Saturday night at the glamourous ceremony hosted in the Hilton Leeds City Hotel.

The awards, attended by 200 guests, celebrate Women across the whole of North England, saw incredible ladies from across the region come together for a sumptuous celebration evening.

Danielle, who won the Unsung Hero Award in 2023, has spent the past year ramping up national Body Positivity campaigning, broadcasting weekly on BCB Radio and even joined the Hits East Yorkshire Radio team in August.

The married mum of two, who works a full-time job in addition to her campaigning and radio work, is set on changing the nations perception of plus size bodies.

Danielle won the prestigious Agent of Change Award at the Simply Ladies Awards in Leeds

Starting her journey on Channel 4’s Naked Beach, Danielle has worked tirelessly to spread positive messaging about being comfortable in your own skin and not falling in line with common beauty standards – especially at the cost of your happiness.

Danielle said “It’s so humbling to be nominated for awards like this, because I do it to empower others. I am so comfortable and happy that when I look in the mirror, I just see gratitude.

I was lucky enough to win the Unsung Hero Award two years ago, so winning something as special as the Agent of Change Award was an emotional moment – I’m not going to lie, there were tears!

This award means more than I can say — not just because it recognises me, but because it recognises the importance of something so deeply personal and often overlooked: the relationship we have with our own bodies and minds.

As a body positivity advocate, I’ve made it my mission to challenge harmful beauty standards, to remind people that every body is worthy, and that self-love is not vanity — it’s survival. And for so many of us, that journey doesn’t start in the mirror — it starts in the mind.

This is not easy work. We live in a world that profits from our insecurities. But real change happens when we choose to rewrite the narrative — when we say no to shame and yes to celebration, to joy, to health at every size, and to radical self-acceptance.

I want to thank everyone who has supported this mission, and everyone who’s shared their story with me along the way. You inspire me every day.