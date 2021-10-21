Bradford city centre development given the green light in a move set to create more than 450 jobs

Muse Developments has received full planning consent for One City Park which will transform the city's former police HQ site into office space.
Designed to accommodate a range of occupiers from starts-up and growing SMEs, to larger organisations requiring flexible, modern spaces, the development will create more than 300 jobs throughout construction and a further 450 based in the development when complete.
New public realm created around the site will include the transformation of existing green space to the south into a pocket park. New stepped access and seating areas will connect City Park to the new development.
Simon Dew, development director at Muse Developments said: “As specialists in place-changing regeneration, we’ve really embedded ourselves in Bradford and worked closely with the council, local stakeholders and the wider business community over the last 18 months to make sure that One City Park will be a landmark development for the city, and act as a catalyst for further investment, growth and opportunity.
"There’s no doubt that the pandemic has changed the way we work, and we’ve taken this into consideration by designing a scheme that will accommodate flexible, hybrid working patterns - but is also state-of-the-art, energy efficient and where collaboration and creativity can thrive.”
Councillor Susan Hinchcliffe, leader of Bradford Council, said: “To support the next stage of our growth and ambition for Bradford, the city centre needs new, high-quality and flexible office space to keep home-grown businesses in the district and to attract new organisations from outside the region. Getting the green light for this development, on the back of Bradford being longlisted for UK City of Culture 2025, is another step in our plans for delivering regeneration. We look forward to working with Muse to bring the scheme to completion over the coming months.”