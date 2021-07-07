Bradford city centre development set to create more than 450 jobs

Muse Developments has submitted a planning application to Bradford Council to bring forward the BREEAM ‘Excellent’ 56,403 sq ft One City Park in the heart of the city centre.

Earlier in the year Muse signed a significant development agreement with the council to deliver the development, which also successfully secured £7.5m of funding from the

government’s Getting Building Fund through West Yorkshire Combined Authority, to accelerate the delivery of the scheme.

How One City Park could appear.

One City Park is expected to create 300 construction jobs and another 452 employment opportunities once complete.

Simon Dew, development director at Muse, said: “To take the next major step by submitting planning for One City Park is testament to the hard work of everyone involved. Both Muse

and the council have a clear vision for the scheme and we’re confident that we’ll drive growth, opportunities and community wealth to benefit the Braford community, through the

transformation of the former police HQ site.

“Together with partners, we’re delivering purposeful regeneration to meet the demand for Grade A office space in the city from local SMEs, inward-investing occupiers and we look

forward to starting on site, should we receive consent.”

Cllr Susan Hinchcliffe, leader of Bradford Council and chair of West Yorkshire Combined Authority, said: “One City Park remains essential for the future economic recovery of the

Bradford district. The plans for this scheme show a development that would deliver a striking, state-of-the-art and energy-efficient mixed-use building in the heart of Bradford

city centre.”