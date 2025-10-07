Bradford City: Football club hosts event to boost job prospects for local women

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leaders from Yorkshire Building Society’s digital and marketing teams joined forces with employment charity Smart Works to support a jobs fair in Bradford, which aimed to help local women overcome barriers to employment.

The event marked the launch of Smart Works’ expansion into Bradford, which was made possible by a substantial grant from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation’s Building Bradford Skills Fund.

The fair at Bradford City Football club welcomed 225 women, offering them access to employers, training providers, and tailored employment support.

Staff from Yorkshire Building Society volunteered at the Smart Works Women in Work event at Bradford City Football club. (Photo supplied by Yorkshire Building Society)

A spokesman said: “Volunteers from Yorkshire Building Society played an active role throughout the day, helping to run the CV clinic, offering one-to-one advice to prospective candidates, and supporting the running of the event. Their involvement reflects the society’s commitment to building stronger communities and supporting inclusive employment opportunities.”

Tina Hughes, director of digital and marketing at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “It was incredibly rewarding to meet so many talented women and help them take the next step in their journey. The energy and ambition in the room was inspiring, and it was a privilege to be part of such a meaningful initiative.

“We’re so proud that Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation has supported Smart Works’ expansion into Bradford. The Building Bradford Skills Fund was created to tackle challenges around skills and employment in the district. By enabling charities like Smart Works to deliver targeted support, we’re helping to build a stronger, more prosperous future for the city.”

Lottie Roberts, communication and outreach manager at Smart Works Leeds, said: “There are over 8,000 women in Bradford who could benefit from our service. Thanks to the generous support of Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation, we’re now able to reach more of them. We’re excited to build new partnerships and embed our service in the heart of Bradford’s communities.”