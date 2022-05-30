Bradford City news: Regal Food Products Group to become club’s official shorts sponsor

The new kit will see Regal Foods displayed on the shorts of the team, across home, away, third and goalkeeper kits for the next two seasons.

Faz Ali, group sales marketing director of Regal Foods Products Group Plc, said: “We are very proud to be sharing the news of becoming official shorts sponsors for Bradford City AFC. This partnership is more than just a logo on a football kit, this is a stamp of commitment and promise, not just to the club but to the people and communities of Bradford”

“More exciting plans are already well underway, and we look forward to sharing more developments and partnership news within the coming months”

(from left) Davide Longo - Chief Commercial Officer Bradford City AFC, Faz Ali – Group Sales & Marketing Director Regal Foods, Younis Chaudhry – CEO Regal Foods

Bradford City’s Chief Commercial Officer, Davide Longo, said: “We are pleased to be able to announce this development in our partnership with Regal Foods, which represents the latest step forward in the community for both parties.

“Our relationship has already been very well received across the district since it was first announced last year, and we have thoroughly enjoyed working with Faz and his fantastic team.