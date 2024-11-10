Bradford City of Culture: Former Marks & Spencer to become arts hub in 2025

The former storage building for Marks & Spencer will become an arts space that will be “vital to the success” of Bradford’s City of Culture year.

The building on Piccadilly has been revealed as the property that Bradford Culture Company had “taken possession of” last month.

Plans to convert the property into an arts hub that will include a theatre, events and exhibition space, a gallery and artist’s studios have now been submitted to Bradford Council.

The large building was linked to the old Marks & Spencer on Darley Street by a bridge. The bridge and the former department store were demolished to make way for the new Darley Street Market, which is due to open next year.

The storage building was part of a collection of properties purchased by Bradford Council as part of the market development, and has been used by contractors working on the market.

The changes to the building will include a new 200 seat theatre on the ground floor, a gallery on the first floor, and arts studio facilities on the second and third floor.

In the basement there will be event space that can be used by up to 250 people.

An outdoor yard will host food and drink vendors during major events.

The entrance will be via Duke Street.

The planning application says: “This building has been identified as one of the key sites that will be capable of delivering BD25’s ambitious programme throughout 2025, but also lead to a legacy of arts and culture for the years after.

“The conversion of this building into a flexibly arts and culture facility is vital to the success of Bradford 2025 as a whole.

“Whilst the area has significant historical importance, the building is predominately functional and therefore it has no heritage value.

“It has laid empty for a number of years but used more recently as a site office and construction storage facility for the erection of the Market Hall.

“Alongside the new Market Hall this scheme will significantly contribute to the on-going regeneration of this area of Bradford.

“This proposed venue is central to the success of BD 2025 and one of the most important permanent venues throughout the entire programme.

“The venue will become a ‘Hub’ for Arts and Culture activities throughout 2025 and create a legacy in the sector for many years after.

“The building is currently empty and due to its unique nature is not particularly well suited to future conversion for commercial or residential uses for example. This is therefore a fantastic opportunity to develop the site for community-based uses and create a long-lasting legacy.

“Any development on this site will significantly contribute to the ongoing regeneration of the area in general.”

The plans say that as well as two full permanent time staff and five part time staff, there will be up to 20 freelance staff using the building.