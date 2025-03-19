Bradford City Village scheme can be part of lasting legacy from City of Culture year: Simon Dew

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This celebration marks an opportunity for Bradford to positively disruptive perceptions, boost its local economy, and act as a catalyst for meaningful change. Long-term, place-led regeneration can help realise this potential while cementing a generational legacy for the city.

At ECF, the partnership between Muse, Homes England, and Legal & General, we understand that successful regeneration is about more than physical spaces. It is about unlocking potential, creating places that put people first, and ensure positive transformation is sustained for future generations.

For this reason, ECF is proud to be partnering with Bradford Council and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to deliver Bradford City Village, a transformational regeneration project that will create a lasting legacy beyond 2025.

An impression of the Bradford City Village scheme

Bradford has always been a district of creativity and resilience. It UK City of Culture status in 2025 puts it on the map like never before, but the real opportunity lies in embedding this cultural energy into the city for the long-term.

Bradford City Village will ensure that culture has a home within the regeneration plans.

Through well-designed public realm, flexible event spaces, and a strong focus on placemaking, the project will support the district’s ambition to entrench culture into its future​.

The masterplan includes up to 1,000 new homes, alongside new green spaces, public squares, and a mix of retail, leisure, and workspaces​. At its core, this project is about creating a thriving, people-focused sustainable neighbourhood and a place that encourages activity, brings communities together, and fosters a genuine sense of place.

We will ensure that Bradford’s transformation is designed for people, making it a healthier, greener, and more liveable city. For example, the proposals include the creation of more pedestrian-friendly spaces and improved walking and cycling routes​.

Our approach is aligned with the Council’s ‘Clean Growth Strategy’, which is ensuring that development in the city is sustainable, clean and environmentally regenerative and brings growth to the local economy that is socially inclusive for everyone in the district.

Urban regeneration must also be sensitive to the character of a city. Bradford has a rich architectural heritage, and the City Village regeneration offers an opportunity to balance modern placemaking with respect for the city’s past, ensuring that the regeneration enhances rather than hides Bradford’s identity.

Alongside City Village, recent regeneration at One City Park and the soon to open Darley Street Market are already helping to reshape the city centre and bring Bradford’s cultural strengths to the foreground.

Bradford City Village will build on this progress. By integrating green spaces, local businesses, and vibrant public areas, we can ensure that culture is part of everyday life in Bradford.

However, we recognise that unlocking the potential of this regeneration requires local views, insights and aspirations. In spring 2025, a public consultation will be launched to invite residents, businesses, and community groups to help shape the final plans​.

The spotlight is on Bradford in 2025 but the real success of this moment will be measured by what comes next.

At ECF, we are committed to working with our partners to deliver a city centre that is vibrant, sustainable, and built to last. Bradford City Village offers a unique opportunity to realise this future, and we are proud to be part of the journey.