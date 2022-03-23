The Bradford-based firm saw organic revenue rise 8 per cent to £6.14m from £5.66m the previous year. Its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) division reported recurring revenue growth of 7 per cent to £2.59m. The firm's Assurance division saw repeat revenue increase to 81 per cent. Adjusted EBITDA profit was at £170,000.

Ian Mann, CEO of ECSC, said: “The group made good progress during the 2021 financial year, and we are pleased to report a return to growth in both divisions, and continued to be adjusted EBITDA positive.

“Responding to the Covid-19 pandemic, the group re-engineered its sales and delivery processes to reflect and cater for the new working patterns of our clients, with a renewed focus on our core strengths and expertise.

"As a result, we have been able to deliver increased value to our clients in preventing, detecting, and responding to cyber security breaches, with a marked increase in sales across both divisions.

“Market demand remains strong as businesses continue to recognise the value of sound cyber security solutions to avoid costly breaches and disruptive down time, especially with the return to office working.”

