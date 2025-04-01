Bradford: Delifresh moves to bigger base with backing from HSBC UK
Delifresh has secured a credit facility from HSBC UK to increase its operational capacity, reaching more customers across the UK.
The company is moving to a new 80,000 sq ft facility in Bradford, which is to be completed in early April. A spokesman said: “As a result of this HSBC UK-funded growth, Delifresh anticipates continued geographical expansion and further increase in turnover over the next 12 months which will be supported by ongoing investment into its environmentally friendly fleet alongside plans to grow its 417-strong workforce.”
Richard Mostyn-Jones, the Managing Director at Delifresh, said: “HSBC UK has been instrumental in supporting our growth.
"This funding allows us to further enhance our operational capabilities and expand our services, ensuring we continue to meet the needs of our customers and suppliers effectively.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.