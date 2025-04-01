Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delifresh has secured a credit facility from HSBC UK to increase its operational capacity, reaching more customers across the UK.

The company is moving to a new 80,000 sq ft facility in Bradford, which is to be completed in early April. A spokesman said: “As a result of this HSBC UK-funded growth, Delifresh anticipates continued geographical expansion and further increase in turnover over the next 12 months which will be supported by ongoing investment into its environmentally friendly fleet alongside plans to grow its 417-strong workforce.”

Richard Mostyn-Jones, the Managing Director at Delifresh, said: “HSBC UK has been instrumental in supporting our growth.