Bradford firm Oscrete snaps up Peterbrough's PUDLO in 'significant milestone' for Yorkshire company
Concrete admixture manufacturer Oscrete has purchased Peterbrough-based PUDLO.
Oscrete Director Scott Wilson said: “The acquisition of PUDLO aligns with Oscrete’s long-term strategy of sustainable growth through innovation and strategic partnerships. It is a significant milestone for Oscrete and reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions to the construction sector. PUDLO’S product range will complement and enhance our current portfolio of concrete admixtures and open new doors to new market segments and regions, broadening our customer base and reinforcing our position in the construction industry.”
It follows PUDLO’s 2024 acquisition by the UK Property Repair Group, which is retaining a 25 per cent shareholding.
Malcolm Thornton, Managing Director, said: “Oscrete is well-positioned to take PUDLO to new heights, leveraging their expertise and resources and enabling both operations to offer a broader spectrum of concrete admixture solutions while expanding their customer base.”
