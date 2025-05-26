Bradford firm TL Dallas signs up to Swinton Estate's eco-friendly Nourish partnership

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TL Dallas has joined Nourish, a corporate partnership to help companies reduce their carbon footprint and become more environmentally friendly.

As a member of Nourish, TL Dallas can invest in the Swinton Estate’s Carbon Plus credits and participate in a range of environmental investment schemes and local community projects. The company will also benefit from nature-based learning experiences through the Estate’s Climate Action Academy – a key element of the programme that involves team-building experiences like tree planting, river water testing, and species surveys.

Polly Staveley, Managing Director at TL Dallas, said: “As a business with strong Yorkshire roots and a long-standing commitment to our clients, colleagues and communities, we’re excited to join Nourish. By learning from nature and engaging with other like-minded businesses, we’re investing in a better future for our people and the planet.”

Polly Staveley says she is delighted the company is joining the initiative. Picture: Dominic Denison