Bradford firm TL Dallas signs up to Swinton Estate's eco-friendly Nourish partnership

A Bradford insurance broking and risk management firm is backing an innovative environmental initiative set up by the Swinton Estate in North Yorkshire.
By Chris Burn

Head of Business and Features

Published 26th May 2025, 05:45 BST

TL Dallas has joined Nourish, a corporate partnership to help companies reduce their carbon footprint and become more environmentally friendly.

As a member of Nourish, TL Dallas can invest in the Swinton Estate’s Carbon Plus credits and participate in a range of environmental investment schemes and local community projects. The company will also benefit from nature-based learning experiences through the Estate’s Climate Action Academy – a key element of the programme that involves team-building experiences like tree planting, river water testing, and species surveys.

Polly Staveley, Managing Director at TL Dallas, said: “As a business with strong Yorkshire roots and a long-standing commitment to our clients, colleagues and communities, we’re excited to join Nourish. By learning from nature and engaging with other like-minded businesses, we’re investing in a better future for our people and the planet.”

Polly Staveley says she is delighted the company is joining the initiative. Picture: Dominic Denison
Polly Staveley says she is delighted the company is joining the initiative. Picture: Dominic Denison

Iain Shelton, Chief Executive at the Swinton Estate, said: “TL Dallas is a great addition to our programme, and we’re pleased that our network continues to grow. Nourish will empower our partners to invest and develop their own programmes that deliver environmentally beneficial and tangible results.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

