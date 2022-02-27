Bradford ice cream manufacturer strikes deal with sweet maker to create Iron Brew Millions flavour

Family-owned ice cream maker Hilton Ice Cream has struck a deal with sweet manufacturer Golden Casket to produce an ice cream version of Iron Brew Millions sweets.

By Lizzie Murphy
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 11:45 am

The Bradford-based business will produce the ice cream exclusively for Iceland stores. It said a further flavour will be launched later in the year.

The product is being launched first in Scotland with a view to a later UK-wide roll out.

It follows the launch of Millions Bubblegum and Strawberry ice cream in 2020 - the first collaboration between the two firms.

Pino Nobile, owner of Hilton Ice Cream in Bradford, which has collaborated with sweet maker Golden Casket to produce Iron Brew Millions ice cream. It follows the launch of Millions Bubblegum and Strawberry ice cream in 2020. Picture: Tony Johnson

Michael Jaconelli, Hilton’s sales and marketing director, said: “Following the success of our first brand-stretching exercise with Golden Casket, the manufacturers of Millions sweets, to produce a Millions Bubblegum & Strawberry ice cream, we are now launching an Iron Brew Millions Ice Cream.

"This second collaborative project gives Iceland stores exclusive rights of sale and a further flavour will be launched in the year. We a proud of our association with such well known brands and are looking to build on this for future expansion”.

Hilton, which is owned by Pino Nobile, was established in 1929 and sold to Mr Nobile’s father in 1969 when the ice cream was predominantly sold through its fleet of ice cream vans. When Mr Nobile took over the business towards the end of the last century, he expanded into supplying the food service industry, making own-label ice cream for restaurants.

