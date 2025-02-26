Bradford: Long empty Victorian bank to be turned into restaurant, shops and apartment

A development that will see a long empty Victorian bank turned into a restaurant, shops and apartment have been approved.

2-3 Oak Lane, opposite Lister Park, was once the home of United Bank, but the prominent building has been vacant for years.

On Wednesday members of Bradford Council’s Bradford District Planning Panel approved a planning application for the building to be refurbished.

Submitted by Jabran Hussain, the application will see the ground floor divided into two small shops and a restaurant/café.

The first floor would be converted into a four-bedroom apartment.

The former bank is one of the most prominent buildings in the St Pauls Conservation Area, which covers most of original Victorian core of the village of Manningham.

Over the years Oak Lane has become a busy street filled with shops, restaurants and take aways.

The planning application says the works will rejuvenate a long empty building in this historic area of the city.

It adds: “It is felt that the proposed addition to the building will not only bring aesthetic benefits, it will also provide functional aspects too.

“Therefore, these additions will enhance the current building, whilst maintaining the character of the immediate areas.”

There had been one objection to the plan, but 10 letters of support.

The application went before the Bradford Area Planning Panel on Wednesday, when members were advised to approve the plans.

In a report to the panel, planning officers acknowledged that the new shop frontages would alter the Conservation Area building. But they added: “It is viewed that the public benefits of bringing the existing building back into a range of viable uses outweighs any harm caused by the ground floor alterations and proposed shopfronts.

“Although the revised proposal will have a minor detriment to the character of St Paul’s Conservation Area it is viewed that the social and economic public benefits of this proposal, which will create a range of commercial facilities, employment opportunities and residential accommodation, is considered to outweigh any harm caused.”

Planning officer Andrew Moxon told members that it was not a listed building, despite being in a Conservation Area.

He said an “unsympathetic” shop front had been added in the past, but this was not linked to this application.

Members unanimously approved the plans.