Bradford manufacturer acquires waterproofing specialist

Concrete admixture manufacturer Oscrete has acquired structural waterproofing specialists, PUDLO, in a strategic move to diversify and strengthen the business.

Bradford-based Oscrete, a leading UK supplier of specialist construction chemicals since 1983, manufactures and supplies a wide range of concrete admixtures for precast and ready-mix concrete, as well as the ready-to-use mortar industries. Peterborough-based PUDLO, with over 150 years of expertise, is a market leader in structural waterproofing and gas protection systems across the UK.

Oscrete Director Scott Wilson said: “The acquisition of PUDLO aligns with Oscrete’s long-term strategy of sustainable growth through innovation and strategic partnerships. It is a significant milestone for Oscrete and reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions to the construction sector. PUDLO’S product range will complement and enhance our current portfolio of concrete admixtures and open new doors to new market segments and regions, broadening our customer base and reinforcing our position in the construction industry.”

This latest development follows PUDLO’s 2024 acquisition by Malcolm Thornton, Managing Director of UK Property Repair Group, who recognised PUDLO’s potential to complement his existing business, Preservation Treatments Limited. Malcolm’s vision prepared the business for its next phase of growth in 2025 and the UK Property Repair Group will now retain a 25% shareholding in PUDLO.

Malcolm Thornton and Oscrete’s Scott Wilson (shaking hands) pictured with the PUDLO team

Malcolm Thornton said: “Oscrete is well-positioned to take PUDLO to new heights, leveraging their expertise and resources and enabling both operations to offer a broader spectrum of concrete admixture solutions while expanding their customer base throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland.

“As well as retaining a 25% shareholding for UK Property Repair Group, we are looking forward to continuing the strong trading relationship between Preservation Treatments Limited and PUDLO as we move into this exciting new chapter.”

Oscrete was formed in 1983 when new markets were found for the oil and surfactant products made by its former parent company and laundry detergent manufacturer, Christeyns. Oscrete rapidly developed products for precast concrete, ready-mix concrete and mortar, leading to the growth of the brand as a specialised, high performance concrete admixtures producer.

In 2004 Oscrete launched Osperse performance additives (OPA) to facilitate its growth as a leading supplier of speciality additives for use in the manufacture of dry silo mortars and dry bagged products, while 2016 marked the formation of Adcrete Ltd, the Northern Ireland distribution partner for Oscrete admixtures and additives. Two years ago, Oscrete completed a deal to secure a 90% shareholding of its official Northern Ireland-based distributor, Adcrete.

PUDLO is one of the world’s oldest waterproofing brands with its gas proofing and waterproofing service providing solutions for basements, podium decks, swimming pools and all below ground structures. PUDLO’s projects include technical support and materials for the construction of the world’s tallest dancing fountains in Dubai, YAS Marina Viceroy Hotel in Abu Dhabi and the National Gemstone Centre in Derbyshire.

The company’s waterproofing systems are currently specified in over 120 live construction projects across the UK — a number that continues to grow.

Scott added: “Our acquisition of PUDLO marks a new chapter in our company’s business. The strengthened Oscrete business model and presence across the UK construction sector ensures this team and this business has the infrastructure and the expertise to become the leading supplier of high-performance concrete admixtures and additives in the country.”