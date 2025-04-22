Bradford manufacturing company and university students join forces to support the Teenage Cancer Trust
The partnership was inspired by the rare cancer diagnosis of the son of one of Graham Hart’s long-term employees in 2024. In response, the company has launched several initiatives to spotlight the charity’s vital work. With cancer affecting around 1 in 10 young people in the UK—often with symptoms mistaken for common teenage ailments like fatigue or growing pains—early awareness and specialist support are critical. The Teenage Cancer Trust provides tailored medical care, emotional support, and a sense of community to help young patients navigate this life-altering challenge.
To mark April as Teenage Cancer Awareness Month, Graham Hart and the Chemical Engineering Society collaborated on a campus information awareness day to educate students and the public about the warning signs of cancer in young people. They will also join forces for the Bradford Dragon Boat Race in June, aiming to raise over £1,000 for the cause.
Several Graham Hart staff members are proud alumni of Bradford University, including Managing Director Chris Hart, who also serves as Chair of the Chemical Engineering Society. Chris said:
“The Teenage Cancer Trust is a fantastic organisation that has been invaluable in terms of the support they have given Wendy and Daniel, alongside thousands of other families facing really challenging circumstances. With 1 in 10 young people diagnosed with cancer each year, it’s vital we raise awareness of the signs to look out for, alongside raising funds to support the work of the Teenage Cancer Trust.”
Ioan-Bogdan Apetri, President of the Chemical Engineering Society, added: “When Graham Hart approached us about supporting the work they are doing for the Teenage Cancer Trust, it was a no-brainer for us. As students, we’re passionate about using our skills and energy to make a difference, especially for a cause that directly impacts people our age. Cancer can strike anyone, and for young people, it has a huge impact on education, relationships, and future plans. We’re looking forward to taking part in the Dragon Boat race with Chris and the team, and raising vital funds for the charity.”
The 20-person team from Graham Hart and the Chemical Engineering Society is determined to make a splash at the Dragon Boat Race with every donation helping to fund specialist nurses, youth support teams, and hospital wards designed for teenagers and young adults—services that make a tangible difference in the lives of young cancer patients.
For more information or to donate, visit: justgiving.com/page/graham-hart.