Bradford Manufacturing Week returns in person for 2021

Marketing apprentice Madison Heigold, manufacturing apprentice Max Chadwick and HSE technician apprentice Lucy Sage.

A total of 32 registered and active manufacturers – including eight who are joining for the first time – are on board for this year’s showcase and planning is underway to deliver online and in-person activities to engage and inspire pupils from 45 of the district’s schools.

Led by West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, Bradford Manufacturing Weeks, which runs between October 4 and 15, introduces students to a career in manufacturing through work placements, manufacturer tours, work experience and life skills events.

Since 2018, the initiative has created more than 12,000 manufacturing experiences for Bradford pupils aged 14-18.

This year, a ‘task force’ of apprentices from across Bradford are taking part in events to ensure pupils experience a range of relatable and motivating experiences.