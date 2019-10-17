Bradford Manufacturing Weeks earns praise from top of Government

Bradford Manufacturing Weeks has earned high praise with Education Secretary Gavin Williams backing the initiative.

Mr Williamson CBE has praised Bradford Manufacturing Weeks as an “excellent” initiative.

Gavin Williamson

Commenting as organisers confirm that more than double the number of manufacturers and schools are involved since the inaugural event in 2018, Mr Williamson said: “Following on from last year’s success, I know Bradford Manufacturing Weeks can go from strength to strength, with more businesses and young people involved.



“In my speech to Conservative conference earlier this month, I said how apprenticeships and technical and vocational education are just as important and as valuable as going to

university and are just as important to our economy. They can make sure Britain succeeds in the future.



“And it is excellent projects like this that can show young people some of the exciting and valuable opportunities there and give them the belief that with the right help and support they

can achieve anything they want.”

Bradford Manufacturing Weeks is a West and North Yorkshire Chamber initiative, delivered by Bradford Chamber of Commerce. In the second week of its second year, the project is

now on track for creating 6,000 work experiences with 65 manufacturers involved, which is double the number of 2018.

Forty five secondary schools are also participating in this year’s scheme.

Bradford Manufacturing Week

Local employers including Solenis, Acorn Stairlifts, Produmax, Keighley Laboratories and Melrose Interiors are facilitating work placements, school talks and site tours for 14-18-year-

old school pupils. Backed by the Bradford Economic Partnership, the initiative is introducing the district’s manufacturers to young people to help boost apprenticeship numbers by

creating more inspired, informed and ‘work ready’ applicants into the sector.

Initiative founder and managing director of Bradford-based laundry detergent manufacturer Christeyns, Nick Garthwaite, said: “It’s fantastic to receive support from the Government

which further demonstrates that we are on absolutely the right track with our Bradford Manufacturing Weeks initiative.

"We have created a model that is working and most importantly, a model which gives young people an insight into the wonderful world of manufacturing and in many cases, it is proving a game changer in their career decision making process.”

He added: “That said, businesses, education providers and the Government have a lot more work to do to promote the apprenticeship programmes to make them become an even

more attractive option. This is why Bradford Manufacturing Weeks is such an important part of our district’s business calendar and why we intend to grow the participants, the

experiences and the momentum in years to come.”