Bradford Manufacturing Weeks launches with record schools and businesses set to be involved

The initiative, organised by the Chamber and SkillsHouse at Bradford Metropolitan District Council, aims to bring manufacturers, schools and young people together through tours, work experience, seminars, exhibitions and learning events, held at manufacturer premises and key locations across the district.

Now in its seventh year, Bradford Manufacturing Weeks has connected thousands of students in the region with manufacturers, in a bid to give an insight to the sector for young people.

The initiative has also been hailed for helping to launch many careers in the sector.

Bradford Manufacturing Weeks event series is now officially underway. Photo: Tony Johnson

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “It was great to kick off Bradford Manufacturing Weeks as we celebrate our region’s world-leading sector.

“With the largest manufacturing workforce in the North of England, this sector contributes £7bn to our regional economy each year.

“By shining a light on the innovative companies creating jobs and growth across Bradford, we can inspire the next generation of talent and ensure this thriving sector is accessible for all.”

This year, 30 schools and manufacturers are set to be involved with the programme.

A chamber spokesperson said: “Bradford has one of the finest manufacturing sectors in the country and Bradford Manufacturing Weeks has done so much good work in giving it newblood.

“Manufacturing can offer a well-paid, secure and incredibly interesting career that can take our residents to work across the planet.”

A range of manufacturer site tours will be taking place over the main two-week programme.

Other events also include an apprentice panel at New College Bradford with more than 100 young people, and a women in manufacturing event in Saltaire, which will see more than 100 young women attending to find out about opportunities in the sector.

Sponsors of the event include NatWest, University of Bradford, Solenis and Azets.

The event comes at a difficult time for some manufacturers. Published last month, the latest CBI Industrial Survey found that manufacturing output volumes fell at a sharp pace in the quarter to August.