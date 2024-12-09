Bradford North foodbank receives cash boost

With more people expected to rely on food banks this winter due to the cost-of-living crisis, the McCarthy Stone Foundation has donated a welcome £500 to an anti-poverty charity in Bradford to help hard-pressed families this Christmas.

This comes as a study has revealed 10 million children and adults in the UK are experiencing food insecurity .

Part of the Trussell network, the Bradford North Foodbank is a charity that provides emergency food parcels and practical support, including legal and financial advice through commissioned advisors, to local people in need. With five sites that cover the postcodes: BD18, BD17, BD9, BD2 & LS19 and LS20, Bradford North Foodbank is due to celebrate its 10th anniversary next year.

As part of its commitment to making a positive difference to people’s lives, the McCarthy Stone Foundation hopes its donation will help alleviate some of the pressure on families at this time of year, so they can enjoy the magic of Christmas. The foundation supports grassroots, volunteer led charitable causes that promote the health and wellbeing of older people. It is the independent, registered charity of the UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities, McCarthy Stone, which is currently building a new Retirement Living development, Jennings Grange on Bradford Road.

Franco Biancardo, manager at Bradford North Foodbank, said: “The foodbank is a vital resource in Bradford that last year alone supported 2220 adults and 1491 children. While we tend to see an increase at Christmas, the summer holidays were also an especially busy time for us, with families seeking a helping hand while their children were off school.

"This festive season is going to be particularly tough with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, which is why donations are more important now than ever. We’re incredibly grateful to the McCarthy Stone Foundation for their generous donation which will be used to create Christmas food parcels consisting of Christmas food items and and treats such as selection boxes, alongside our essential emergency food parcels to ensure those in crisis throughout Bradford North don’t go without this Christmas.”

Declan Fishwick, business development manager at McCarthy Stone, added: “A key part of what we do at McCarthy Stone is engaging with and supporting the communities in which we build. Right now, many families are under increasing financial pressure from inflation and high energy prices, which means many will be forced to choose between putting food on the table and buying presents.

"This is a choice no one should have to make, which is we’re supporting the Bradford North Foodbank. Their contribution to the community is outstanding and we’re delighted to be able to chip in and help make a difference at this special time of year.”

With one and two-bedroom retirement apartments now available to reserve, Jennings Grange pairs low-maintenance, independent living with sociable communal spaces to help the over 60s live happier, healthier lives. Once the development is complete, homeowners can enjoy access to a stylish lounge and landscaped garden, where they can take part in regular activities and events or simply relax. For peace of mind, a House Manager will be on-site during office hours to keep everything running smoothly, while all properties will be fitted with a 24-hour emergency call system and door camera entry.