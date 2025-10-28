At the end of the summer, ECF submitted plans for the first phase of Bradford’s City Village, the next step in transforming the city’s former commercial heart into a vibrant urban neighbourhood.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This new application got me thinking about how this development is a microcosm of a wider shift in how we approach regeneration

across Yorkshire. Now more than ever, investors, constructers and Local Authorities are not treating developments as isolated schemes, but as part of a connected strategy - one that links people with infrastructure, transport, placemaking and opportunity. Most importantly these projects are focused on creating highly individual places that reflect the communities they connect with. With this approach in mind, I feel that we currently have some of the most exciting schemes and opportunities in our region at present. And this kind of joined-up thinking is badly needed. The region is facing a £9.7 billion productivity gap, a shortfall of 2,500 homes per year, and a persistent skills challenge – none of which will be solved by piecemeal development. What’s required is this coordinated approach that connects regeneration with long-term social value. So how is this being reflected across our cities? Bradford is a city with momentum, with a young, diverse, and ambitious population. It’s ready for a development that reflects this fantastic potential. City Village will transform three significant city centre sites into a new neighbourhood, delivering up to 1,000 homes - including affordable and shared-ownership options - to create a well-connected corner of the city that supports local housing needs and is built to last. The project is being delivered by ECF, a partnership between Homes England, L&G, and us at Muse, which focuses on how to unlock regeneration in areas with untapped potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds is also already showing what this coordinated approach looks like. With a £4 billion development pipeline and regeneration focused on six key neighbourhoods, the city is aligning cultural, residential, and commercial growth to deliver lasting impact. From the British Library at Temple Works to the Royal Armouries expansion, 2,000 new homes in Mabgate, and the city’s inclusion by the government as one of 12 potential new towns in England, Leeds is investing in places that reflect its identity and future ambitions.

Simon Dew is Director of Development Management at Muse. (Photo supplied by Muse)

Wakefield is also embracing a similar approach, with a focus on attracting younger residents through affordable, well-connected housing, and developing mixed-use creative spaces like Tileyard North. At Muse, we’re also working closely with Wakefield Council as a strategic regeneration partner to help deliver over 1500 homes in the city centre, new commercial spaces, and public realm improvements, all shaped by a shared vision for the city’s future.

Across Leeds, Bradford and Wakefield, a number of these schemes are being facilitated by the Strategic Place Partnership (SPP) between WYCA and Homes England. As we continue to see our work across Yorkshire evolve alongside our partners, I’m optimistic about what’s ahead. Because when we join the dots between housing and transport, between public and private, and between vision and delivery, we help places thrive.