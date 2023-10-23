Bradford's St Stephen’s Mill up for sale for offers in excess of £1.25m
The industrial and commercial property in Bradford is up for sale on a freehold basis for offers of more than £1.25m.
St Stephen’s Mill on Ripley Street comprises eight self-contained units. Occupiers at the complex include a retail warehouse, café, gym, recording studio, workshops, a church and offices, with a further unit currently owner-occupied.
It has been brought to the market by commercial property consultancy Walker Singleton.
Commenting on the listing, Walker Singleton director, Paul Diakiw said: “We expect St Stephen’s Mill to be a popular site, due to its strong commercial and investment appeal along with its low capital value rate of around £20 per sq ft.
“The complex holds various asset management opportunities to include growth in the gross rental income and the possibility of development of additional units on site.
Mr Diakiw added: “I would strongly advise any interested parties to get in contact to discuss the opportunity and to arrange a viewing.”
Walker Singleton said the site, which is a mile south of Bradford city centre, benefited from excellent transport links.
Walker Singleton, which employs 50 people, has offices in Bradford, Halifax, Huddersfield and Leeds.
Its service areas include commercial and industrial property; residential property; machinery and business assets and land and property auctions.
Over recent years, a number of large former textile mills in Bradford have been re-developed as commercial and living space.
Interest in the district as an investment opportunity is set to intensify as Bradford prepares to become the UK’s City of Culture in 2025.