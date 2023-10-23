A large mill building in Yorkshire which includes a recording studio has been brought to market.

The industrial and commercial property in Bradford is up for sale on a freehold basis for offers of more than £1.25m.

St Stephen’s Mill on Ripley Street comprises eight self-contained units. Occupiers at the complex include a retail warehouse, café, gym, recording studio, workshops, a church and offices, with a further unit currently owner-occupied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been brought to the market by commercial property consultancy Walker Singleton.

A substantial industrial and commercial investment property in Bradford is up for sale freehold for offers of more than £1.25m. St Stephen’s Mill, is based on Ripley Street. (Photo supplied by Walker Singleton)

Commenting on the listing, Walker Singleton director, Paul Diakiw said: “We expect St Stephen’s Mill to be a popular site, due to its strong commercial and investment appeal along with its low capital value rate of around £20 per sq ft.

“The complex holds various asset management opportunities to include growth in the gross rental income and the possibility of development of additional units on site.

Mr Diakiw added: “I would strongly advise any interested parties to get in contact to discuss the opportunity and to arrange a viewing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walker Singleton said the site, which is a mile south of Bradford city centre, benefited from excellent transport links.

Walker Singleton, which employs 50 people, has offices in Bradford, Halifax, Huddersfield and Leeds.

Its service areas include commercial and industrial property; residential property; machinery and business assets and land and property auctions.

Over recent years, a number of large former textile mills in Bradford have been re-developed as commercial and living space.