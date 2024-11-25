Bradleys: Family-run Yorkshire jewellery firm opens new store in market town

The Bradley family: Peter, Claire and Janet Bradley.

Bradleys Jewellers is an independent family-run jewellery business with roots in Yorkshire.

Established originally as Bradleys Antique Exports in 1970 by husband and wife Peter and Janet Bradley, the business quickly evolved into Bradleys Jewellers.

Supporting Janet and Peter Snr in moving the business forward is the second generation of the Bradley family; eldest son Peter Jnr, who assists in supervising and overseeing the stores.

Peter Bradley Jnr said: “We are returning to our roots with this new store, an ideal location from which to continue the growth of our business.

"We have committed a huge investment to the re-development of this fine building, maintaining the heritage features whilst giving it a facelift for the future. Helmsley is a vibrant and commercially active town, and we are delighted to be investing in its future as well as that of our business.”

The company holds two stores in York, two in Northallerton and one each in Harrogate, Wetherby and Scarborough, aswell as the new Helmsley store, which is located in the old Edinburgh Woollen Mill shop on Bridge Street.

Peter Wright, star of the popular Channel 5 documentary series, The Yorkshire Vet, officially opened the new store on Friday, November 22.