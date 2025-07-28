Brand new Old Malton care home seeking new employees in upcoming recruitment days

By Nessa Williams
Contributor
Published 28th Jul 2025, 10:10 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 10:48 BST
Manor Park in Old Malton, opening October 2025
Manor Park Care home in Old Malton, the newest addition to the Sandstone Care Group, opening in October 2025, is creating almost 100 new jobs for the area and is inviting interested people to attend its Recruitment Open Days on Friday 8th and Saturday 9th August, from 10am to 3pm each day.

The new home is recruiting for a range of roles, including senior carers and carers, maintenance team, housekeeping staff, activities co-ordinators, chef and kitchen staff.

Manor Park will provide exceptional residential, dementia and nursing care in a safe, secure and welcoming environment. Combining modern design and advanced technology with the highest standards of care, Manor Park represents the future of luxury living. Now, the team behind it is looking for dedicated, enthusiastic people to join them in delivering exceptional care and support.

Whether you’re experienced in the care sector or seeking a fresh and meaningful new role, everyone is welcome to come along and find out more about a career in care.

