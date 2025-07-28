Brand new Old Malton care home seeking new employees in upcoming recruitment days

Manor Park in Old Malton, opening October 2025

Manor Park Care home in Old Malton, the newest addition to the Sandstone Care Group, opening in October 2025, is creating almost 100 new jobs for the area and is inviting interested people to attend its Recruitment Open Days on Friday 8th and Saturday 9th August, from 10am to 3pm each day.

The new home is recruiting for a range of roles, including senior carers and carers, maintenance team, housekeeping staff, activities co-ordinators, chef and kitchen staff.

Manor Park will provide exceptional residential, dementia and nursing care in a safe, secure and welcoming environment. Combining modern design and advanced technology with the highest standards of care, Manor Park represents the future of luxury living. Now, the team behind it is looking for dedicated, enthusiastic people to join them in delivering exceptional care and support.