Brand new Old Malton care home seeking new employees in upcoming recruitment days
The new home is recruiting for a range of roles, including senior carers and carers, maintenance team, housekeeping staff, activities co-ordinators, chef and kitchen staff.
Manor Park will provide exceptional residential, dementia and nursing care in a safe, secure and welcoming environment. Combining modern design and advanced technology with the highest standards of care, Manor Park represents the future of luxury living. Now, the team behind it is looking for dedicated, enthusiastic people to join them in delivering exceptional care and support.
Whether you’re experienced in the care sector or seeking a fresh and meaningful new role, everyone is welcome to come along and find out more about a career in care.