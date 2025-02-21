Brass Monkey: York ice bath provider secures partnership to see baths placed in 32 locations
Building on the firm’s relationships with luxury brands including Bulgari Hotels and Six Senses, the collaboration marks the brand’s expansion into the gym and hospitality sectors.
The installations will begin in March and roll out bi-weekly through June.
Danyl Bosomworth, founder of Brass Monkey, said: “This partnership with Village Health & Wellness Clubs is a huge milestone for Brass Monkey—our first nationwide rollout, bringing the benefits of cold water immersion to more people than ever before."
Among the locations to receive a new ice bath will be the South Leeds site of Village Health & Wellness Clubs.
Andy Logan, regional operations manager at Village Health & Wellness Clubs, said: "We're delighted to partner with Brass Monkey to elevate the wellness experience we offer our members.”
