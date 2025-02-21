Brass Monkey: York ice bath provider secures partnership to see baths placed in 32 locations

York-based ice bath provider, Brass Monkey, has announced a landmark nationwide wide partnership with Village Health & Wellness Clubs in a move that will see its ice baths introduced across 32 locations.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 21st Feb 2025, 06:00 BST

Building on the firm’s relationships with luxury brands including Bulgari Hotels and Six Senses, the collaboration marks the brand’s expansion into the gym and hospitality sectors.

The installations will begin in March and roll out bi-weekly through June.

Danyl Bosomworth, founder of Brass Monkey, said: “This partnership with Village Health & Wellness Clubs is a huge milestone for Brass Monkey—our first nationwide rollout, bringing the benefits of cold water immersion to more people than ever before."

Brass Monkey, has announced a landmark new partnership with Village Health & Wellness Clubs. Photo: Colin MatthewsBrass Monkey, has announced a landmark new partnership with Village Health & Wellness Clubs. Photo: Colin Matthews
Among the locations to receive a new ice bath will be the South Leeds site of Village Health & Wellness Clubs.

Andy Logan, regional operations manager at Village Health & Wellness Clubs, said: "We're delighted to partner with Brass Monkey to elevate the wellness experience we offer our members.”

