Brassed Off star Stephen Tompkinson helps launch Humber Business Week

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The actor Stephen Tompkinson, a newcomer to Hull, confessed “it’s knocked my socks off” as he told how his first week in the city had made a lasting impression. Adrian Hood, who appears alongside Mr Tompkinson in Richard Bean’s comedy To Have and To Hold, said culture had helped Hull overcome its “downbeat reputation”.

They were joined by Mark Babych, Artistic Director and Joint CEO of Hull Truck at the launch of the Humber Business Week programme at Hull Truck Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pat Coyle, chair of Humber Business Week, said of the event: “Some of the key themes that came across were laughter and people. We all need that in business. This year marks a significant milestone as it’s our 21st birthday. We were particularly excited to unveil our brand new website which is a very user-friendly platform.”