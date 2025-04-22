Brassed Off star Stephen Tompkinson helps launch Humber Business Week
The actor Stephen Tompkinson, a newcomer to Hull, confessed “it’s knocked my socks off” as he told how his first week in the city had made a lasting impression. Adrian Hood, who appears alongside Mr Tompkinson in Richard Bean’s comedy To Have and To Hold, said culture had helped Hull overcome its “downbeat reputation”.
They were joined by Mark Babych, Artistic Director and Joint CEO of Hull Truck at the launch of the Humber Business Week programme at Hull Truck Theatre.
Pat Coyle, chair of Humber Business Week, said of the event: “Some of the key themes that came across were laughter and people. We all need that in business. This year marks a significant milestone as it’s our 21st birthday. We were particularly excited to unveil our brand new website which is a very user-friendly platform.”
Visit humberbusinessweek.co.uk.
