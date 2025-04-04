Brassed Off star Stephen Tompkinson to help launch Humber Business Week 2025

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Tompkinson, who starred in the film Brassed Off, and Adrian Hood will break from rehearsals for To Have and To Hold at Hull Truck Theatre to join the programme launch for Humber Business Week 2025.

The pair will sit down with Mark Babych, the theatre’s Artistic Director, on Thursday 10 April to talk about the play which is written by Yorkshire playwright Richard Bean and is set in the East Yorkshire village of Wetwang.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, they can expect to field questions about the economic impact of theatre and culture, possible alternative professions to their acting careers, which business figures they might like to play, and how modern technology has influenced acting.

Stephen Tompkinson (left) and Adrian Hood – currently in rehearsals at Hull Truck Theatre – are also preparing to speak when the theatre hosts the programme launch for Humber Business Week. (Photo supplied on behalf of Humber Business Week)

Pat Coyle, Chair of Humber Business Week, said: “Hull Truck Theatre very generously offered some time ago to host our programme launch and we were delighted when they told us that two such well-known actors would be able to take centre stage.

“We were already heading for a big turnout from the regional business community and we’re now expecting a full house and a really fun event. I’m certainly looking forward to hearing Stephen, Adrian and Mark talk about rehearsals for the play and their experience of the world of business.”

The Humber Business Week programme launch will reveal some of the main events which have already been confirmed for the festival which spans both banks of the Humber and is in its 21st year. Biz Week will take in venues across the region from Monday 2 June until Friday 6 June and events can be added to the official schedule until Friday 23 May via the website at https://humberbusinessweek.co.uk/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman added: “To Have and To Hold will run from Thursday 1 May until Saturday 24 May and is billed as a poignant and bittersweet comedy-drama. Paula Wilcox and Ian Bartholomew play a couple who have been married 60 years and “have perfected the fine art of bickering”.

“Stephen Tompkinson plays the part of their son, a writer. Rebecca Johnson introduces a business angle by playing the daughter, who is an entrepreneur. Adrian Hood, a Hull Truck Theatre favourite who first appeared at the venue in 1988, is ”Rhubarb Eddie”, a local wheeler-dealer and friend of the family.”