Breaking barriers: Yorkshire's all-female board celebrates one-year anniversary

A group of female business owners in Yorkshire are celebrating a year of collaboration, growth, and empowerment. The six talented businesswomen, who represent a diverse range of industries, meet once a month to tackle their latest challenges, share insights, and devise strategies for success.

The women are part of The Alternative Board (TAB) Wakefield, which has been fostering local business growth for over 13 years. The firm supports more than 20 business leaders through monthly peer board sessions and one-to-one coaching.

Its all-female board is unique to Yorkshire and has become a powerful example of how a supportive, close-knit network can elevate women in leadership roles.

Headed by Simon Banks co-owner of The Alternative Board Wakefield, the peer group has proven that commercial performance is not defined by gender. Its strength lies in the deep trust and connection the women built over the past year.

Simon explains: "What has impressed me most about this board is the connection that these women have with one another that extends beyond business. Each member has invested time and energy in understanding her peers’ businesses so she can provide meaningful input and advice at each board session.

"However, it is beyond the board meetings where this peer group is truly exceptional. Perhaps due to their shared understanding of the pressures of running a business, alongside the many other responsibilities, the women have become their own ‘tribe.’ The support they give each other is extraordinary.”

For the board members, being part of this group has inspired both their professional and personal lives.

Sylvie Giangolini, Managing Director of Hako Machines UK commented: "I joined TAB at one of the most personally challenging times for me as a leader, the advice I had from my fellow board was invaluable and their support in the face of adversity allowed me to gain a different perspective.

"It doesn’t matter that you aren’t in the same sector or industry, leaders all face the same challenges just wrapped in a different way! Being part of a peer board has empowered me to confidently share my challenges and voice my opinions. The support I receive from fellow board members gives me the strength to stand tall and trust my judgment as a leader.”

Claire Sutherley, Managing Director of We Are Wakefield, believes that the board’s dynamic fosters authentic collaboration and support.

“Building relationships with other women entrepreneurs through TAB has been incredibly rewarding. We share challenges and celebrate successes together, and it extends beyond the boardroom into our personal lives. Our network continues to grow, and we uplift one another.”

Helen McDonald, Managing Director of Solupak, speaks to the unique challenges faced by women in business, particularly in male-dominated industries.

“One of the biggest challenges has been overcoming unconscious bias and establishing credibility in a male-dominated industry. There have been moments where I have felt questioned or where I had to work harder to prove my capabilities.

"The Alternative Board has helped by creating a space where I can gain perspective, receive encouragement, and work on solutions. Seeing other women overcome similar challenges through the guidance of TAB has been incredibly empowering.”

For Sarah Birkenshaw, Managing Director of Quest Consulting, navigating self-worth has also been part of her TAB journey.

“I struggled with knowing my worth and setting fair pricing for my expertise. The support from TAB members in similar situations gave me the confidence to trust my value, and now I confidently walk away from opportunities where I’m not being fairly compensated.”

All the board members emphasise that the environment fostered within TAB has allowed them to gain clarity, build resilience, and unlock their full potential.

Helen McDonald adds: “Being part of TAB has been an essential part of my growth as a leader. Women can continue to break barriers by building strong networks, sharing experiences, and advocating for one another in leadership roles. It’s crucial to create a culture of mentorship, where women not only offer guidance but actively open doors for others.”

As they celebrate one year of success, the female board members of The Alternative Board Wakefield continue to inspire future generations of female entrepreneurs. Through collaboration, mentorship, and trust, these women are proving that when women lift each other up, they can accomplish great things together.

Simon Banks concludes: “It’s a privilege to witness the strength, support, and trust these women have for one another. Their collective wisdom is something special, and it’s inspiring to see how they not only support each other but also inspire future generations of women to take bold steps in their entrepreneurial journeys.”