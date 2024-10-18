Breaking death spiral pattern takes strong leadership - in business and politics: Bird Lovegod

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the components of the business starts to collapse. It could be product, or staffing, or very easily, management.

The beginning of the collapse of component A leads to the collapsing of component B, and the collapse of component B leads to collapse of component C, and collapse of component C leads to further collapse of component A. And the spiral accelerates.

Staff leave, employees feel insecure, and more leave, as more leave more pressure builds on the ones who stay. And so more leave. Business functions start to deteriorate, customer service gets worse, sales drop, morale drops, more people leave, sales drop further, the business is in a death spiral. It is very hard to pull out of.

Bird Lovegod shares his insight

The only thing that can prevent the company spiraling down the drain is a powerful leader able to halt the momentum of the spiral and provide a new and real path forward. Unless this happens, the company, or organisation, or political party, dies, or at very least becomes totally degraded and reduced to a fraction of what it was, operating at a minimum level and staffed by people who are generally very much from the lower end of the capability spectrum. In many instances the business will go bust, or if it’s sizeable, be sold for a fraction of the original worth.

Businesses consist of interlocking systems. Even one man businesses are like this. Interlocking systems that feed into one another. When the sales system grows, all the others grow. When the sales system shrinks, all the others do.

Countries are hugely complex systems, but they adhere to the same principals.

Human beings themselves are of the same nature.

As is the human species as a whole. And human civilisation.

Unless you’re living without media you’ll have noticed there’s a definite and obvious cycle of destruction happening with humanity. They destroy the environment with greed, corruption, and good old stupidity. What we are seeing is the reduction of the living world into numbers and machines. Humans are consuming the world, and I’m sorry to say, they are creating hell on earth, and they cannot seem to help it because it is embedded in their very nature.

Add into that mix war, multiple wars, spreading wars, creating further civil unrest, from the UK to Australia there’s a fracturing of societies based on which side of the Middle East conflict you support. Not to mention the slowly escalating war in Ukraine, which North Korea is also now fighting in.

And what’s the response to all this evident collapse of civilisation, piece by piece, place by place? The ridiculous delusion that AI is the cure, when in fact it is already being used to surveil and persecute and oppress people in the nations that are that way inclined.

Wrong decisions are constantly made. Northern Ireland is ‘consulting’ on a ‘health bill’ that strips away human rights. Scotland is about to decide on whether to continue to allow bottom trawling in marine protected areas. I bet they do. Because money.

Am I the only one that can see humanity spiraling down the plug hole? Caught in a death spiral? I’m sure I’m not. Perhaps you all can. I’d give you the name of the leader that can change everything. But you already know it. And do not believe.