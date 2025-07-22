Breck continues Northern expansion with purchase of Yorkshire office

Northern property developer Breck has completed the purchase of a new 4,400 sq ft office in Leeds as part of its continued expansion across the North of England.

The two-storey office, which is located at the Millshaw Park industrial estate to the south of the city, is the latest development in Breck’s growing presence in Yorkshire and across the North as a whole.

The new space has capacity for around 55 staff and Breck is now looking to recruit for a range of permanent roles in Leeds including quantity surveyors, site engineers and managers, a contracts manager and office administration staff.

Breck has a development pipeline of around 2,000 homes across the North. This currently includes four sites in Yorkshire, with the company awaiting planning approval for three affordable housing developments on brownfield land in Bradford - 53 units at Rushton Avenue, 20 units at Flockton Road and 34 units at Brompton Avenue, all of which it purchased earlier this year.

The company is also working with Lloyds Banking Group to convert the organisation’s former data centre in Pudsey, West Yorkshire into 124 affordable homes on behalf of registered affordable housing provider Incommunities.

Andy Garnett, managing director, Breck said: “The Yorkshire region will be key to Breck’s continued growth over the coming years. There is a real need for quality affordable housing in addition to higher value homes for open market sale.

“Purchasing this office outright is a signal of our intent to stay and grow in the county. The office is well-located to serve East and West Yorkshire and has excellent transport links both within and outside the county.

“Our focus is now on the recruitment of a high-quality team to support our growing Yorkshire development pipeline.”

Breck was formed in Lancashire in 2020 and specialises in developing affordable houses between 25 and 250 units for registered affordable housing providers as well as homes for open market sale on sites between 10 and 50 units.

Since moving from Blackpool to its current Lancashire headquarters at Walton Summit near Preston in 2023, Breck has doubled its permanent staff from 25 to around 50.

Knight Frank was Breck’s sales agent for the purchase and Napthens provided legal advice.

Elizabeth Ridley, partner, Knight Frank said: “In completing this purchase, Breck has acquired a modern building in an area with excellent transport links. The office gives the company a great base to serve the whole of Yorkshire and beyond, paving the way for the next phase of its growth.

“There is still a good level of demand for quality freehold offices in out-of-town locations such as this and Breck acted quickly to complete the purchase. We wish the company every success over the coming years.”

Martin Beardsworth, partner, Napthens said: “It’s been a pleasure to support Breck in acquiring the new Leeds office, an important milestone in the company’s ongoing expansion across Yorkshire.