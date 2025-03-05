Breedon Group: Construction supplier expects US revenue to double after major acquisition

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headquartered in St Louis, Missouri, Lionmark was first founded in 1932. The construction materials firm recorded unaudited revenue of $246m (£192m) in the 12 months to the end of November 2024.

Breedon, which is based in the East Midlands and holds concrete and asphalt plants across Yorkshire, said it expects the transaction to provide “immediate and attractive financial returns”.

The announcement comes after last year saw Breedon make its first entry into the US market through the acquisition of concrete supplier BMC for $300m (£234m).

Breedon Group, has said that it expects its US revenue to more than double after it acquired US-based Lionmark Construction Companies. Phot: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Rob Wood, chief executive officer of Breedon Group, said: "The acquisition of Lionmark will more than double our US revenue, is expected to be immediately earnings enhancing for shareholders while allowing Breedon to maintain a conservative and flexible balance sheet to pay dividends and make further bolt-on acquisitions across each of our platforms as opportunities arise.

"We are delighted to welcome our new colleagues to Breedon and look forward to working with them as we continue to expand Breedon's presence in the United States."

Andy Arnold, managing director of Breedon US, added that the acquisition of Lionmark represents a “significant milestone” in the development of Breedon’s US business.

The announcement came as Breedon Group posted its financial results for last year.

During the period, the firm saw its pre-tax profits drop seven per cent from £134.4m in 2023 to £125.4m in 2024.

The company saw a six per cent rise in revenue from £1.49bn to £1.58bn. The added that its rise in revenue had been driven by its entry into the US market.

A statement from the company said that its volume had reduced six per centage points due to “significant market headwinds in GB” and poor weather conditions across its geographies

Mr Wood added: "2024 was another successful year for Breedon.

“We entered the US market, delivered record revenue in the face of challenging conditions, and took care of our people. I am extremely proud of what our team has accomplished.

“What they deliver is remarkable and does not happen by chance. It takes grit, resolve and a relentless focus on getting the job done and so I thank them for 'Making it Happen'.

The company said that its enquiry levels had been “healthy” towards the end of 2024 and had remained encouraging for the first two months of 2025.