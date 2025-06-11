Briar Court: Major Huddersfield hotel and restaurant comes to market

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Briar Court Hotel, a 47 bed hotel with public areas and a function room in Huddersfield, and the adjoining Da Sandros restaurant is being marketed by commercial real estate firm Colliers. The purpose-built hotel, developed by the current owners in 1981, includes a lounge bar and central conference suite, with 130 parking spaces. The Briar Suite is a function room for up to 150 guests attending weddings, with its own entrance. Da Sandro’s is a fully licenced 120 cover Italian restaurant with more than £1m invested in a recent refurbishment.

Sandro Bevilacqua, Managing Director, said: “Da Sandro’s and the Briar Court Hotel have been our family business for over 40 years. We feel the time is right to pass the thriving business to a third party to continue the legacy.”

