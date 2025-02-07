Bridge2Bridge charity cycling challenge steps up a gear with 30 volunteers sought from Yorkshire businesses

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual Bridge2Bridge challenge sees riders take on a gruelling route from the Severn Bridge to the Humber Bridge, completing the journey in just two days.

The hunt is now on for 30 people to sign up for this year’s event on September 13 and 14 to raise money for the Sailors’ Children’s Society.

The society is taking over organisational dutires from Adam Walsh, the CEO of John Good Group. He will still captain the team while Hull-based Ken Ellerker Cycles will again provide support.

It is hoped 30 riders will take part in this year's event

Mr Walsh said: “We want to make the Bridge2Bridge ride bigger, with more riders helping us to hit higher fundraising targets, and the best way to do that is for the Society, as a nationwide charity, to take the lead in activating its network of supporters and to organise their involvement.

“I’ll still be there to lead the team, the John Good Group will still be backing me and together we’ll be promoting the Bridge 2 Bridge ride and the benefits it brings to the charity and the participants.”

Natasha Barley, CEO of the Society, said: “We are so grateful to Adam and to John Good Group. Adam completed the incredible feat of covering the 212 miles in a solo ride in just one day in 2023. With logistical support from his business and others, he assembled a team of eight for the two-day trip last year and now we’re aiming for 30 riders.

“That’s a game-changer in terms of organisation so the Society is putting in more effort to enable Adam to concentrate on leading the riders. Last year we had a mix of experience and ability – including a novice who had never cycled long distances – and they all finished the ride in style.”

Riders can register online and each one will be asked to raise at least £1,500 to support the work of the Society, which works to support disadvantaged children from the Royal Navy, merchant navy, offshore wind industry, fishing fleets and inland waterways.

Adam said: “Make no mistake, it’s a challenge, physically and mentally. But the rewards of the training and completing the event itself, at a personal level, make it all worthwhile.

“The feeling you get when the Humber Bridge comes into view needs to be experienced.”