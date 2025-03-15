Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Ede, who became a director of North Yorkshire Council-owned Brierley Homes in January 2024 and has been named in press releases as its managing director, was previously a joint director of now-collapsed installations firm Enviro Build NE.

Enviro Build NE appointed liquidators from Rowlands Restructuring & Insolvency in 2015, after being given a court order to wind up. At the time of the firm entering liquidation, the liquidator believed it owed around £1.7m to creditors.

During the course of the business being wound up, the liquidator said that Mr Ede and his wife, who was also a fellow director of the firm, had withdrawn £80,722 from the company prior to its liquidation.

Brierley Homes was established in 2017 by North Yorkshire Council. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

A 2017 progress report from the liquidator said: “Following an examination of the records of the company, it was established that funds had been withdrawn from the company by the former directors for their personal benefit. [...] The total claim against the former directors is quantified in the proceedings at £80,722.90.”

In 2021, business advisory firm Azets took over Enviro Build NE’s liquidation. According to a Notice of Final Account filed by the liquidator last year, Mr Ede and his wife had previously entered into a settlement agreement in respect of the funds withdrawn from the firm.

During the full course of the liquidation, the liquidator received the sum of £53,831.00, according to last year’s Notice.

The document added that the payments were £3,000 in arrears, but the liquidator believed it was “no longer commercially viable” to pursue the balance, as the next stage would involve court proceedings.

Mr Ede did not respond to requests for comment when approached by The Yorkshire Post. North Yorkshire Council and Brierley Homes would not say if they were aware of issues relating to Enviro Build NE prior to Mr Ede’s appointment.

North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director of environment, Karl Battersby, who is chairman of Brierley Homes, said: “We have specific policies and procedures when recruiting new employees.”

The Yorkshire Post asked a further follow-up question about whether the council believes its checks and balances in its hiring processes are fit for purpose. The council referred this newspaper back to the original statement and a spokesperson added that the council "do not have anything else to add".

According to its latest accounts, Brierley Homes held assets worth a total of £8.8m as of March 2023, and a long term loan balance of £10.5m.

In a separate development, accounts filed last year by Brierley Homes for the year ending March 31 2023 were classed as “qualified” by the auditor, meaning that the auditor has doubts or disagrees with certain aspects of the accounts. There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing on the part of any Brierley Homes director.