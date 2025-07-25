North Yorkshire Council’s commercial housebuilding company Brierley Homes appears to have had an "urgent" request for an extra £1.4m loan approved, bringing the total to around £24m.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A decision notice, available online until yesterday, revealed that the council’s deputy leader Gareth Dadd apparently signed off the “additional loan facility” on Monday.

However after making inquiries of the council on Friday, the document appeared to have been removed. The webpage now states that a decision will be made by the Executive on August 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deleted report said the decision was brought forward “as an urgent decision to assist in cashflow” and to provide “additional loan headroom to ensure Brierley Homes can make all payments due in the event of some delayed sales in coming weeks”.

File pic: Brierley Homes was established in 2017 by North Yorkshire Council. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Brierley Homes was set up in 2016 by the then North Yorkshire County Council to build and sell homes with the profits being reinvested into frontline services. It is expected to register losses of £3.2m for the financial year 2024/2025.

The report reveals the existence of a loan by the council - which has to be paid back in 2028 - which stood at £22.5m in March, and said there was also £2.3m of unpaid interest outstanding.

In April the council’s corporate director of resources allowed the company, based at County Hall, Northallerton, to increase its loan to the £25m "maximum" limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company, run as part of the council’s Brierley Group commercial arm, said in the report that the extra cash is needed “due to the provision of additional affordable homes above policy being delivered by Brierley Homes”.

The firm has built 75 homes as well as 12 affordable homes and has sites under construction at Kirkby Malzeard and West Ayton. Sites at Leyburn, Sand Lane, Broomfields and Eskdale are at a pre-construction stage.

Brierley Homes, the report said, had been hit by "global impacts, some disappointing contractor performance and some cost overruns, project delays and an erosion of profits” but was now turning a corner.

Company chair and NYC corporate director for environment Karl Battersby said: “Brierley Homes has currently developed sites which will provide 127 affordable homes above the number required by planning policy. The cost spent to date of creating this pipeline of affordable housing is about £1.4m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is therefore proportionate and necessary in the challenging property market to grant the company a loan at base rate for the delivery of affordable housing above that required under planning policy.

“This recognises the national challenges in delivering affordable housing and uses our resources to assist in driving much needed additional affordable homes in North Yorkshire.