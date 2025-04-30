Brigantia announces acquisition by Elovade

Cybersecurity distributor Brigantia Partners Limited (Brigantia) has announced its acquisition by pan-European distributor the Elovade Group (Elovade), formerly EBERTLANG.

The move represents Elovade’s eighth and largest acquisition to date, complementing its presence in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Nordics and Italy. It is also the Group’s first entry into the UK market.

For Brigantia’s partners, joining the pan-European group will significantly expand the opportunities they have come to know from working with Brigantia.

Continuity and shared values

Brigantia’s Managing Director Angus Shaw will formally assume the role of Managing Director for the UK & Irish business, retaining control of operations in region. Founder Iain Shaw and Chairman Martin Wright will exit the business, and the company will initially continue to run under the Brigantia name.

Brigantia will retain its existing vendor portfolio.

Philip Weber, CEO of Elovade, explains: “Expanding into the UK was of great strategic importance to us, and from the initial discussions with Brigantia’s management, it was clear that our strategies, visions and corporate cultures aligned perfectly. Their deep technical understanding, clear value-add focus on IT security and managed services, along with a corporate culture that harmonises with ours, make Brigantia the perfect counterpart to Elovade in the United Kingdom. We look forward to accelerating our growth on both sides of the English Channel.”

Angus Shaw of Brigantia says: “We’re delighted to be joining Elovade, a hugely successful business with a commitment to excellence. We see a great cultural fit, and this acquisition is an emphatic vindication of the strength of Brigantia and what we have achieved over many years.

The basis of our success has been a relentless focus on adding value for partners through the quality of our portfolio, the knowledge of our team and the strength of our relationships. Nothing changes on that front.

Our partners can expect the same commitment from the same team and look forward to exciting new opportunities, expertise and avenues to explore as a result of joining the Elovade family. The potential introduction of Elovade Cloud Services in the UK is a particularly exciting opportunity for partners in the future. I look forward to our continued successes and the new opportunities we will share together. Finally, I wish to thank Iain and Martin, who are departing the business, for the critical roles they each played in leaving us in such a strong position.”

Iain Shaw, Brigantia’s departing Founder, adds: “This is brilliant for Brigantia. Our success is rooted in our values – values that Elovade shares. While I will miss this chapter, I take great satisfaction and pride in leaving the business in such a strong position. It has been an incredible journey, and I wish to thank all the colleagues and partners who have contributed.”

About Elovade

Elovade is one of Europe’s leading value-added software distributors, with a particular focus on IT security and cloud services. The business employs 200 people in Germany, Austria, Italy, Sweden, and Switzerland, with a partner network comprising thousands of IT service providers across Europe.

Like Brigantia, the business prioritises quality in vendor selection, and the two businesses share a number of vendors in common including Keeper Security, Hornetsecurity and Octiga.

As well as distribution and supporting partners’ operations, sales and marketing efforts, Elovade has developed its own proprietary cloud platform, EL Cloud Services.

About Brigantia

Brigantia is a value-added cybersecurity distributor based in Yorkshire, UK, with an extensive partner base across the UK and Ireland comprising MSPs, MSSPs, VARs and other IT service providers.

Founded in 1996 by Iain Shaw, Brigantia operated across a variety of technology channel disciplines before exclusively shifting its focus to cybersecurity distribution in 2016, in recent years under the leadership of Angus Shaw.

The company quickly established itself as a specialist, prioritising quality over reputation in its vendor portfolio and building a reputation for expertise, thought leadership and close collaboration with partners.