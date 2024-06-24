Brighouse Civic Hall: Grade II listed hall in Yorkshire put on sale for £795,000
The property comprises four mixed multi-tenanted retail units on the ground floor level, generating a combined rental income of £62,090 per annum.
The hall has been brought to market by Yorkshire-based property consultancy Walker Singleton.
Walker Singleton commercial property agent, Yasmin Lee, said: “Due to its location and commercial appeal, we expect Brighouse Civic Hall to be a popular site with those looking to bolster their multi-let investment portfolio.
Current occupiers at Brighouse Civic Hall comprises Yorkshire Building Society, Overgate Hospice, Harrison Lord art dealer and gallery, and a local retailer of ladies wear.
The vacant space comprises Calderdale Council's Customer First support office to the ground floor, and the Civic Hall, which has additional ancillary rooms, to the first and second floor.
