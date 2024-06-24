The property comprises four mixed multi-tenanted retail units on the ground floor level, generating a combined rental income of £62,090 per annum.

The hall has been brought to market by Yorkshire-based property consultancy Walker Singleton.

Walker Singleton commercial property agent, Yasmin Lee, said: “Due to its location and commercial appeal, we expect Brighouse Civic Hall to be a popular site with those looking to bolster their multi-let investment portfolio.

Brighouse Civic Hall is up for sale with a guide price of £795,000.

Current occupiers at Brighouse Civic Hall comprises Yorkshire Building Society, Overgate Hospice, Harrison Lord art dealer and gallery, and a local retailer of ladies wear.