Brighouse manufacturer wins national social media award

Brighouse window manufacturer, Quickslide, has been named WINNER of the FIT Show Awards Best Use of Social Media. The award was based on the company’s innovative and high energy use of social media during its attendance at the FIT Show – the UK wide trade show focusing on the window, door and glazing industry.

Quickslide is known for its high impact marketing campaigns to promote its range of products which include uPVC sliding sash windows, casement windows, patio and bifold doors. This energy is reproduced through its own prolific and proactive social media activity. The culmination of the FIT Show social media postings was a stand ‘dance off’ on the last day, featuring some decidedly suspect dance moves from Quickslide employees and stand visitors alike.

“So much of social media these days is not about having something to say, but having people take part and join in,” said Quickslide’s marketing manager Sandra Berg. “Our social media executive Lucy Chisem is brilliant at encouraging participation – literally dragging people out of their comfort zone at times – and the resulting energy that comes through the captured footage matches the energy that drives Quickslide every day. FIT Show was just an opportunity to showcase what we do best, but in a very concentrated way.”

This Award is on top of the recognition Quickslide received from FIT Show organisers for driving and converting the most visitors during the show.

Image of Quickslide announcing its attendance at the FIT Show

“Marketing is truly the lifeblood of everything we do, and has the commitment of everyone – from the factory floor to the boardroom – to take part,” continued Sandra Berg. “And ultimately this adds fuel to the drive to help and support our trade partners. The challenge now is to take it all that step further again.”