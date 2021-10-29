Bright Green Plastics develops flexible plastic recycling technology

Jonathan Attwood is product formulation manager at Bright Green Plastics.

The Yorkshire firm, which reprocesses over 40,000 tonnes of rigid plastics for packaging and product manufacturing each year, has been developing the technology over the past year,

It has been testing flexible plastic samples from supermarkets, like plastic bags, bread bags, salad bags, cheese and delivery bags.

Jonathan Attwood, product formulation manager at Bright Green Plastics, said: “The ultimate aim with this is to establish an additional feedstock, and avoid perfectly good soft plastics being wasted.

“This traceable process occurs on one site within the UK, reducing the CO2 impact of sorting and shipping abroad.Due to the extensive R&D we have completed in the last 12 months, we are confident that by January 2022 we will be able to offer a UK solution for the recycling of flexible packaging, albeit in low volume at the beginning.

“The scalability of this project is based on existing technology and equipment, therefore we are able to upscale this process based on market demand.”

Bright Green Plastics is working in partnership with Ecosurety to ensure compliance at every stage of the development and introduction of this new technology.

Steve Spencer, managing director at Bright Green Plastics, said: “We have found a way to circumnavigate the restrictive sorting and processing costs that was, frustratingly, blocking progress in the recycling of soft plastics - which, let's face it, makes up a huge percentage of plastic waste in this country."

