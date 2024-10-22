Bright neon signs on front of Pudsey shopfronts refused amid more than 60 complaints from residents

Two shops in Pudsey town centre have been refused retrospective planning permission after receiving more than 60 complaints about bright neon signs.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vape Masters on Lidget Hill in Pudsey received 34 letters of objection relating to a protruding red light up sign on the store front.

In a similar refusal, Blue Market off license on Church Lane, Pudsey, received 33 complaints relating to similar matters of the size and prominence of its shop-front signage which led to planning permission being refused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both stores also received complaints from Councillors Trish Smith and Simon Seary of Leeds City Council.

Both stores received complaints from Councillors Trish Smith and Simon Seary of Leeds City Council.

The sign at Vape Masters was unauthorised and planning permission was sought retrospectively after complaints were raised.

The shop is located in a popular retail area of Pudsey town centre and lies within a conservation area.

The complaints largely relate to the size and brightness of the sign with some complainants suggesting it will distract drivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The unit was previously home to a tanning shop before it was re-opened as a vape shop last year.

Planning permission was refused with the document stating: “The proposed advertisement due to its size, design and method of illumination would create an unsympathetic and overly dominant feature within the street scene.

“This would adversely affect the appearance and the visual amenities of the surrounding area and the special character of Pudsey Conservation Area.”

Blue Market off license on Church Lane, Pudsey, received 33 complaints relating to similar matters.

The planning permission was also refused.

However they also received three letters of support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One supporter of the application said: “We should support a local business and not subject it to a Facebook witch hunt”.

An enforcement investigation was launched into the neon blue sign with planning documents stating “its size, form and means of illumination would create an overly dominant feature in the street scene in an extremely prominent location”.

The site is regarded as a positive building in the conservation area but planning documents state the signage would adversely affect the appearance of the host building, the visual amenities of the surrounding area and fail to maintain or enhance the character of Pudsey Conservation Area.

Coun Seary said: “I fully support the decision to refuse the planning applications for the neon signs in the conservation area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s important that we preserve the character and charm of our town, and a neon sign would have been out of place.

“I hope a suitable compromise can be found, more sympathetic and that aligns with the conservation area’s guidelines.”

Coun Trish Smith said she was happy to see the signs refused.

In a statement to the Yorkshire Post, she said: “Planning advice should always be sought from a professional in advance of carrying out any work, especially in cases such as this where it completely alters the street scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whilst it’s great to see the shops used and businesses thriving in our town, we must ensure everyone respects our Conservation Area and it’s historic significance.