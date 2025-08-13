Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal with global securities products and solutions provider Allegion comes for an undisclosed sum, with Allegion acquiring the firm through one of its subsidiaries.

Dewsbury-based Brisant will now report into the Allegion International segment.

Tim Eckersley, Allegion senior vice president and president of Allegion International, said:

Allegion plcis listed on the New York Stock Exchange. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

“We are thrilled to welcome the Brisant team to Allegion, further strengthening our European portfolio with yet another leader and innovator in our industry.

“Brisant’s premium, patented solutions are a natural complement to Allegion UK’s best-in-class product and service capabilities.”

Founded in 2011 and based in Dewsbury, Brisant sells a range of residential security solutions, including mechanical and electronic locks as well as door accessories.

As part of the acquisition, Kevin Harvey, managing director of Brisant. The firm said he would support a “smooth integration and help advance Allegion’s regional business”.

“Joining Allegion is an exciting evolution for Brisant and our customers,” Harvey said.

“Not only are we expanding our strategic partnerships and scale, but we’re now part of a global leader in our space that’s known for innovating to make the world safer while also driving strategic growth.”

Allegion said the move would “further strengthen” its presence in the region and its non-residential portfolio.

Allegion announced in June that it was set to acquire ELETAC, a manufacturer of security and access technology, for €330m (£285m).

The firm said it expects expects ELATEC to generate around €60m (£52m) to €65m (£56m) in net sales in 2026.

Allegion President and CEO ,John H. Stone, said in a statement at the time: “ELATEC is a leader in their field and a natural extension of our own reader and credential product lines. This strategic acquisition builds on our legacy of innovation, market leadership and superior customer experiences and will result in added value for our shareholders.”