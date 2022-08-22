Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new research shows that more than a third (34%) of adults across the UK already feel that their health has deteriorated as a result of the cost of living crisis.

The survey of 2,000 adults in the UK highlighted a number of effects of the rising cost of living, with a third (31%) of respondents experiencing poor sleep due to concerns about their finances, which is putting them at greater risk of developing serious medical conditions including heart disease, diabetes and obesity.

Meanwhile, a quarter (24%) of adults also admitted that they have turned to drinking more alcohol, smoking more or beginning to take other illegal substances as a result of worries about the rising cost of living.

The UK is facing a health crisis as more people turn to unhealthy habits in response to the rising cost of living, according to research by the York-based mutual healthcare provider, Benenden Health.

The report added: "With almost a fifth of respondents (16%) finding themselves eating more unhealthy foods due to spiraling costs and one in ten (9%) cancelling their gym or personal training membership, the potential impact on the nation’s long-term health is proving a serious concern."

"As a result of its findings, Benenden Health is encouraging individuals to do what they can to maintain a healthy lifestyle during this challenging time and seek professional support should they find that their health is being detrimentally affected by the cost of living crisis."

Matron at Benenden Health, Cheryl Lythgoe, said: “It is well established that the cost of living crisis is having a negative impact on the population’s mental health, with our research finding that more than three in 10 people have experienced increased stress as a result. However, ongoing financial pressures are also putting the nation at risk of a real physical health crisis too with people turning to unhealthy habits in order to cope.

“While it is extremely difficult to mitigate the impact of these challenging times, it is really important that we don’t sacrifice our wellbeing. It is clear that cutting costs is going to be essential for most of us, but there are still ways to maintain a balanced, healthy lifestyle without financial burden, so I urge everyone to ensure their wellbeing remains a priority at this time and to look out for friends and family to ensure they are coping too.”