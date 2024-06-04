British American Tobacco warns over illegal disposable vapes in the US

The Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarette maker said that the economic environment was showing signs of recovery but American consumers remain stretched.

This has helped drive a 9 per cent decline in the volume of cigarette sales across the US industry so far this year, BAT said.

The company expects its revenues and adjusted profit from operations over the first half of the year to be about 1 per cent to 5 per cent lower versus 2023.

British American Tobacco has cautioned that a cost-of-living squeeze on consumers that affected cigarette spending, and the rise of disposable vapes in the US, will impact its financial performance this year.

Its performance is set to improve over the second half of the financial year, resulting in a slight uptick in sales and adjusted profits across 2024, according to the group.

“Our guidance also reflects ongoing macro-economic pressures, particularly in the US market and continued lack of effective enforcement against the growing illicit vapour segment,” BAT’s chief executive Tadeu Marroco said.

BAT said that consumers turning to illegal disposable vapes was hurting sales of its own vape product, Vuse, and urged the Government to crack down on the market.

It also said it was rolling out its own new single-use vape product, Vuse Go 2.0, this month, which it expects to help accelerate sales over the second half of the year.

BAT makes so-called “reduced-risk” products, such as Vuse, its Glo e-cigarette and, Velo oral nicotine pouch.

It forms part of its plan to transition away from traditional cigarettes and towards newer products, which it hopes it will be making half its total revenues from by 2035.

“While there is still more to do, I am confident that our actions are working,” Mr Marroco said, pointing out its continued success in the US cigarette market alongside growing momentum of its alternative smoking products.

Chris Beckett, head of equity research at Quilter Cheviot, said: “BAT’s H1 (first half) pre-close update was slightly disappointing. The results were in line with management expectations, but the low single-digit decline in revenue and profits was a bit more pronounced than what the market anticipated.

“On the positive side, the company’s reiteration of full-year guidance is a welcome sign, indicating an expected acceleration in H2. The commentary around cash flow, deleveraging, and the share buy-back is particularly encouraging, with expectations set for a ‘sustainable buy-back’ to continue beyond the end of 2025.”

“However, there are challenges to be mindful of. The US conventional market has been described as ‘challenging’ due to macro factors, and there’s a noticeable loss of market share in the US vape segment to ‘illicit’ single-use alternatives.