British retailers returned to growth last month, says ONS data

Economists said this was offset by a stronger month for supermarkets in the run up to Christmas. Retail sales volumes, which measure the quantity bought, increased by 0.2 per cent in November, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. It comes after retailers witnessed a 0.7 per cent decline in October. The rise in November was weaker than expected, with economists having predicted a 0.5 per cent uplift.

The ONS said this came after clothing and footwear retailers reported that sales volumes dropped by 2.6 per cent for the month, taking them down to the lowest monthly level since January 2022. However, this was largely offset by a 0.5 per cent rise in sales across food and drink retailers, driven by major supermarkets.

Household goods retailers also had a stronger month, with sales rising by 1.1 per cent in November on the back of significant improvement among furniture stores. Elsewhere, online retail sales slipped for the second month in a row despite discounting ahead of Black Friday.

ONS senior statistician Hannah Finselbach said: “Retail sales increased slightly in November following last month’s fall.

“For the first time in three months there was a boost for food store sales, particularly supermarkets.

“It was also a good month for household goods retailers, most notably furniture shops.

“Clothing store sales dipped sharply once again, as retailers reported tough trading conditions.”

Nicholas Found, senior consultant at Retail Economics, said: “November brought mixed fortunes for retail, impacted by Black Friday, as weak consumer confidence is seeing shoppers hold out for promotions.

“Anxiety following the Autumn Budget combined with a mild start to November delayed spending on seasonal items, including a sharp decline in clothing volumes.

“It is critical delayed spending materialises this Christmas to mitigate the poor start to retail’s all-important festive season. However, cautiousness lingers, slowing momentum in the economy.”

Danni Hewson, AJ Bell head of financial analysis, said: “Considering November falls right in the middle of the crucial ‘golden quarter’ for retailers, this latest set of figures won’t get champagne corks popping.

“Though the period doesn’t cover that now ubiquitous Black Friday weekend which shoppers tend to hang on for in the hopes that what’s on Santa’s list this year might get marked down, it does take in the late half-term holiday.

“To put it bluntly, consumers had the rug pulled out from under them in the run up to the Budget and anecdotal evidence suggests they were still being cautious with their cash in the days that followed.

“Food stores got a welcome boost with supermarkets already reporting that this Christmas is likely to be a record breaking one.

“People have a bit more money in their pockets thanks to those above inflation wage increases and they’re more than ready to cast off the gloom, even if it’s just for a few fun filled festive days.