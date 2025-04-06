British sports leader, Simon Clegg CBE appointed as Chair of the Board at SBD

SBD is pleased to announce the appointment of Simon Clegg CBE as the new Chair of the Board. Clegg brings a wealth of leadership experience in the sports and business sectors, having played a pivotal role in major international sporting events and organisations.

Clegg’s distinguished career includes serving as Chief Executive of the British Olympic Association, where he was instrumental in supporting Team GB athletes at twelve Summer and Winter Olympic Games. He was also CEO of Ipswich Town Football Club, Chief Operating Officer of the inaugural 2015 European Games in Baku, and previously managed the British Biathlon Team. Additionally, he played a key role in leading the national political and PR campaigns that secured London’s successful bid for the 2012 Olympic Games.

His extensive experience in sports governance, event management, and strategic leadership makes him an invaluable addition to SBD as the organisation continues to grow and innovate.

“I am honored to take on the role of Chair at SBD and look forward to working closely with the board and leadership team to drive the company’s strategic vision, ‘To be the global leader in all strength sports’ forward,” said Clegg. “SBD is at an exciting stage of its development, and I am eager to contribute my experience to its continued long-term success.”

A selection of SBD products